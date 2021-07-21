Twin Dragon Games is hosting a board game night for foster families who are a part of Racine County Foster Care. Twin Dragon Games is located at 500 Wisconsin Ave. This hobby and game shop wants to provide each foster family with a free board game.

The event will take place on August 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and be open to foster families within the Racine County Foster Care System.

Help is Needed

The communities help is needed. How can you help?

Buy a board game of $25 to $35 value at Twin Dragon Games

If you donate as a part of your busines, company logo will be added to flyer

Volunteer at the event to help with board games

Seeking food sponsor for the event

Reach out to Twin Dragon Games if interested. Connect with them on their website by clicking here.

