Twin Dragon Games is hosting a board game night for foster families who are a part of Racine County Foster Care. Twin Dragon Games is located at 500 Wisconsin Ave. This hobby and game shop wants to provide each foster family with a free board game.
The event will take place on August 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and be open to foster families within the Racine County Foster Care System.
Help is Needed
The communities help is needed. How can you help?
- Buy a board game of $25 to $35 value at Twin Dragon Games
- If you donate as a part of your busines, company logo will be added to flyer
- Volunteer at the event to help with board games
- Seeking food sponsor for the event
Reach out to Twin Dragon Games if interested. Connect with them on their website by clicking here.
