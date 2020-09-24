RACINE – Heather Asiyanbi and Lia Francetic, MSc, have joined Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin. In their new roles, Asiyanbi and Francetic will oversee the organization’s programs serve its participants throughout the greater Racine area, and its growth into Kenosha and beyond.

Asiyanbi, director of Girls Inc., comes to the organization after more than 20 years in news media and marketing positions, most of those years spent in and around Racine. As director of Girls Inc of SE Wisconsin, she will work closely with board members, the Racine Unified School District, and community stakeholders to expand Girls Inc. locally. Then, she will work with the Kenosha Unified School District to expand programming into Kenosha and, potentially, into additional communities.

In her role as the director of STEM Development and Education, Francetic will lead the charge of transitioning to a more virtual delivery of programming and resources, including the annual GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) Conference, the largest STEM conference in the state for middle school girls. Her background includes consulting for local businesses and international nonprofits and digital and social media marketing for non-profit organizations and small businesses.

Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin provides girls throughout Southeast Wisconsin with life-changing experiences and real solutions for their unique issues. Its programming focuses on healthy living, academic enrichment and support, increasing life skills and independence.