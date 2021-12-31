MOUNT PLEASANT – Two Racine men are in custody following a police chase here early Friday.

Quatrion L. Morens, 26, was charged with fleeing/eluding an officer, hit-and-run/property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and resisting/obstructing an officer. His brother, Richard Q. Morens, 28, was charged with resisting/obstructing and causing soft tissue damage to an officer.

Both are being held in the Racine County Jail.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) reported that an officer attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee near 21st and Howe streets about 1:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicle’s driver immediately increased speed, went through several stop signs and made abrupt turns in an attempt to flee from the police squad vehicle.

When the officer caught up with the Jeep, the driver put it into reverse striking the front of the squad. The driver, later identified as Quatrion Morens, fled on foot and ran into a nearby residence. Police heard screaming from inside the residence and ran inside taking Quatrion Morens into custody. A second man at the scene, identified as Richard Morens, allegedly impeded the investigation and was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

During a canvass of the area near the residence, officers found that Quatrion Morens tossed a handgun and a “large amount of marijuana” when he fled on foot, according to an MPPD news release.

Officers from the Racine Police Department assisted the MPPD. The incident remains under investigation.

