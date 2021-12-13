RACINE COUNTY – Two people were injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 94/41 northbound near Highway G early Sunday.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. They found a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The driver, a 30-year-old male from Milwaukee and a passenger, age 37 from Sun Prairie, had left the vehicle and were moved to safety. Both were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was not identified, told deputies that he swerved to avoid being hit by another vehicle and struck the wall. He then lost control of the vehicle, crossed four lanes and struck the median wall. The vehicle then started on fire.

Three lanes of I-94/41 were shut down for about an hour and a half until the wreckage could be removed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported no signs of driver impairment.