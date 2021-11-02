Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident here Sunday afternoon that police believe was caused by racing.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the reported rollover accident on southbound Green Bay Road (Highway 31) at Joanne Drive about 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles involved were a 2013 gray Subaru, a 2020 red Hyundai Elantra and a 2020 white Acura TRX.

The Hyundai driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Photo credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department

Witnesses told police that the drivers of the Subaru and the Acura were racing and weaving in and out of traffic when the Subaru struck the Hyundai. The drivers of the Acura and Subaru were cited for reckless driving and racing on a highway. The MPPD did not identify the drivers involved.

The southbound lanes of Green Bay Road were temporarily closed until the vehicles were towed from the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the MPPD.