Two inmates are facing additional time behind bars after they were reported for allegedly engaging in oral sex in full view of other inmates at the Racine County Jail.

Rashad Lewis and Prakash Patel were charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court each with one misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior, both as repeat offenders. If convicted, they each face nine months in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines on top of any sentences they’re already serving or will receive for any pending cases.

Criminal complaint sites oral sex

According to the criminal complaint for both defendants, a witness reported seeing – through the foot slot of a dayroom – Patel performing oral sex on Lewis at Racine County Jail. During the act, the witness said Lewis kept looking over his shoulder for corrections officers.

Lewis was assigned a $100 cash bond, and Patel was assigned a $50 cash bond. They will both be back in court on June 14 for their preliminary hearings.

Prior charges and findings

Online court records indicate Lewis is awaiting sentencing for cocaine possession after being found guilty last month. He had additional open cases, including felony child neglect, misdemeanor domestic abuse charges, and bail jumping, all of which have been dismissed because they are set over for sentencing with the cocaine possession case. Lewis is scheduled for July 22 for a sentencing hearing for the cocaine possession case. He faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $35,000 in fines for the possession charge alone.

Patel has a current felony battery case with domestic abuse assessments case filed in December 2021. At the same time, she was charged with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. At her initial appearance, she was assigned a $2,500 cash bond, where Patel told the court she prefers she/her pronouns.

After it was determined she was not competent to participate in her own defense, Patel was remanded in January 2022 to Mendota Mental Health Institute for treatment. Upon return to Racine County Jail in April, she made it clear she would plead not guilty due to mental defect or disease, but the online court record indicates a psychologist does not support the special plea. This case has not been concluded. Patel will next be in court on July 1 for a hearing on the matter of her plea.

Editor’s note: While one of the prisoners in this report is being held in the men’s jail, we did refer to this person using she/her pronouns, honoring her request to the court.

