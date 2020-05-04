Two McDonald’s restaurants — one in Racine and another in Caledonia — were closed Sunday after an employee at each store tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Located at 2100 Lathrop Ave. in Racine and 5125 Douglas Avenue in Caledonia, Dorothy Metz owns the Caledonia restaurant, and Jeff Stern owns the Racine restaurant. After learning about the two McDonald’s employees who tested positive, the staff closed the restaurants so that they could clean them.

Metz and Stern said they immediately called their respective health departments to notify them of the confirmed cases. The two employees are under medical care. The other employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days before coming back to work.

“We have been in contact with our employees and are providing support during this time. Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery,” according to a statement from Metz and Stern.

COVID-19 cases increase

Statewide, 304 more people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, even with fewer tests being conducted. Wisconsin now has had a total of 8,003 cases and 339 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services and county public health data.

Somewhere between 20 and 60 percent of adults could contract the virus, and about a fifth of the people who get COVID-19 could need to be hospitalized. Still, the majority of people contracting the disease will experience mild symptoms, according to officials at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Read more: What are the symptoms?

Labs processed just over 2,700 tests between Saturday and Sunday, about 600 fewer than the previous 24-hour period. Of those tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 11.13 percent came back positive; that’s up from 10.33 percent Saturday.

The number of known cases is significantly less than predictive models that indicated that the state would see between 440 and 1,500 deaths by April 8.

Where do we stand with testing?

Overall since the crisis began, 9.26 percent of all tests have come back positive. That’s slightly higher than it was yesterday when it was 9.16 percent.

The most significant increase in new cases today come from Brown County, which increased by 86. An outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Green Bay has significantly increased the number of positive cases, saw 99 new cases.

Slightly fewer people are hospitalized today — 347, compared with 351 yesterday. Additionally, 218 are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The rate of disparity in Latino populations continues to rise — 26 percent of total cases are now Latino people. Latinos make up just 7 percent of the state’s overall population.

DHS also reports that 47 percent of those confirmed to have been infected have recovered, and four percent have died.

Additonal reporting by Rob Chappell.