MOUNT PLEASANT – Mount Pleasant Police, assisted by a citizen, apprehended two men who tried to run away from a two-car accident here Thursday morning.

Police were called to Spring Street and Newman Road about 10:35 a.m. on a collision report involving a 2007 Saturn and a 2009 Toyota. Then the driver and a passenger in the Saturn fled on foot. Officers apprehended the fleeing men after a short foot chase and with the help of a citizen. The driver was Johrei Marquise-Loyde Johnson, 20, of Racine, and the passenger was Kvonta Rushun Scott, 20, of Mount Pleasant.

Johnson was charged with Hit and Run Causing Injury, Resisting, Bail Jumping, and Operating Without a License. Scott was charged with Resisting. Further, the Mount Pleasant Police Officers took both men to the Racine County Jail.

The unidentified woman driving the Toyota was transported to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Saturn turned south on Newman Road and into the path of the Toyota, which was eastbound on Spring Street. Then, the intersection was temporarily closed Thursday morning until the vehicles could be removed.

The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police.