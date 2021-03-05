RACINE – Two suspects attempted to separately elude Racine Police during a Monday traffic stop that resulted in drug-related charges.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged James JD Harris, 32, of 2101 90th St., Sturtevant, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, attempting to flee or elude an officer and obstructing an officer. All three charges carry a repeat offender enhancement penalty.

In addition, the District Attorney’s office charged Destiny Carter, 21, of 410 7th St., Racine, with attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine Police officer on patrol near 16th Street and Taylor Avenue on Monday observed a traffic violation by a vehicle driven by Harris. The driver conducted driving maneuvers “consistent with someone attempting to avoid police contact.” The vehicle, driven by Harris, briefly stopped in the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue before speeding away, swerving to the right of eastbound vehicles stopped at 19th and Taylor and running a red light where it was nearly struck by other vehicles.

The vehicle stopped on Victoria Drive where Harris fled on foot. Other Racine Police officers who had arrived at the scene traced Harris’ path and recovered items belonging to him.

When the Racine Police officer who had made the traffic stop returned to Harris’ vehicle, he saw Carter, who had been in the passenger seat, climb into the driver’s seat and drive away. The vehicle was later stopped by police. Carter told officers that Harris had been driving and she believed he had fled the scene because he was violating a no-contact court order between the two of them, the complaint stated.

In a search of the vehicle, police found 39 individually baggies of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. The cocaine, found in a compartment on the left side of the dashboard near the steering wheel, weighed 8.4 grams. Police also recovered two cell phones from the vehicle.

Harris was apprehended as he arrived back at his residence. He had $437 in cash in his possession. Data from a GPS monitor, obtained from Harris’ probation agent, placed him in the area of the traffic stop and the flight path taken from the vehicle.

Both Harris and Carter were transported to the Racine County Jail.

Harris made an initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon where a cash bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center (LEC), 711 Wisconsin Ave.

Carter had been free on a $1,000 signature bond related to a 2020 retail theft case. She made an initial court appearance on Wednesday. A signature bond was set at $1,000 and a cash bond was set at $300. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at the Racine County LEC.