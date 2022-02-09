Germantown girls basketball are running on all cylinders as they battle for a conference title that can jumpstart them towards a tournament run. The Warhawks are currently 17-4 overall and are tied with Brookfield East at 13-1 atop the Greater Metro Conference.

“We started off missing some key players and facing some great competition while playing some freshmen and sophomores,” Germantown head coach Matthew Stuve said. “That led to some great learning experiences for those kids. Now that we’re back at full strength, things are starting to click on both ends of the floor.”

The Warhawks are led by junior Kamorea “KK” Arnold, who averages 24 points per game and has committed to Division 1 college powerhouse U-Conn. The junior has scored in double figures in all but one game this season including a season-high 33 points in a road game against DePere.

“KK brings a selflessness that very few elite players possess. She is genuinely concerned about the success of the team above all else. She looks for the best play every trip down the floor and always looks to get her teammates involved in the game.” Head Coach Matthew Stuve said of his U-Conn recruit

Stuve is proud that he gets to coach a U-Conn recruit and says that Arnold has improved every step of her high school career so far. He adds that she is a level three scorer and can present a matchup nightmare for any team.

“KK does things that I’ve never seen a high school player do and she makes it all look so effortless,” Stuve said. “She is an elite on-ball defender and brings so many intangibles off the floor. UCONN is getting a kid who will make them better in every way.”

Emilie Wizner and Lucy Leininger are the other two major scoring threats for the Warhawks. Wizner averages around 16 points per game, while Leininger averages 10 points per contest.

“Emilie (Wizner) has done a great job of filling the scoring void we lost from last season. She’s been shooting at an efficient clip and has diversified her offensive game to take advantage of what the defense is giving her,” Stuve said of his other two scoring threats. “Lucy (Leininger) has also filled an important role that we lost due to graduation. She has flourished in transition and provides a defensive presence with her length that has benefitted us greatly.”

Stuve considers his team and Brookfield East the two best teams in the conference even though he has seen good things from teams like Brookfield Central, Divine Savior Holy Angels and Sussex Hamilton this season. The Warhawks have two big conference games against Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton to close out the regular season as they battle for their eighth conference championship in the last nine years.

“We feel good about how we’ve been playing on both ends of the floor and look forward to the challenge of the playoffs,” Stuve said.

About Germantown High School

Germantown High School is located at W180N11501 River Lane in Germantown. The high school serves grades 9-12 with an enrollment of just over 1,300 students. They “provide curriculum based on real-life applications, optimal use of technology, and instruction that accommodates varied learning styles,” according to their website.

