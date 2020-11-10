Racine County had 124 property sales between October 26 and 30, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of almost $29 million. The transfers included Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard and an industrial building.

Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard, 100 S Jefferson St, Waterford sold for $400,000.00 to Waterford Hill Properties.

The industrial building at 701 Black Hawk Dr., Burlington, sold to Burlington-based TS Black Hawk, LLC for $2,925,000.00. Further, it was previously owned by Milwaukee-based Zilber Family Partnership, LLP.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6315 Blue River Way Caledonia $39,000.00 6763 Elderberry Rd Caledonia $65,000.00 3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit G Caledonia $78,000.00 5902 Indigo Dr Caledonia $104,445.00 1547 Wedgewood Dr Caledonia $170,000.00 7452 Pheasant Trail Caledonia $182,000.00 2930 Crestview Park Dr Caledonia $205,000.00 540 Pointmere Lane Caledonia $205,000.00 3625 Kingsberry St Caledonia $220,500.00 3124 Stephan Rd Caledonia $254,500.00 2483 5 Mile Rd Caledonia $270,000.00 6406 Ambassador Lane Caledonia $280,000.00 5701 Eagle Point Dr Caledonia $300,000.00 2635 St Ritas Rd Caledonia $305,000.00 4851 Nicholson Rd Caledonia $345,000.00 1122 Dundee Dr Caledonia $350,000.00 4509 Tennessee Rd Caledonia $375,000.00 3506 Emmertsen Rd Caledonia $415,000.00 3900 North Lane Caledonia $445,000.00 308 Hillside Dr City of Burlington $208,000.00 324 Smith St City of Burlington $227,324.00 132 W State St City of Burlington $234,900.00 117 North Oakland Ave City of Burlington $244,000.00 457 Orchard St City of Burlington $253,000.00 585 Oak St City of Burlington $259,500.00 2680 Timberlane City of Burlington $350,000.00 701 Blackhawk Dr City of Burlington $2,925,000.00 27336 Dover View Ln Dover $90,000.00 23409 North Shore Dr Dover $870,000.00 1809 North Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $130,000.00 7122 Fieldview Dr #1 Mt Pleasant $162,000.00 2000 N Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $169,350.00 6507 Spring St #204 Mt Pleasant $178,000.00 4208 Taylor Harbor West Mt Pleasant $179,900.00 1459 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 22 Mt Pleasant $192,500.00 5012 Spring St Mt Pleasant $200,000.00 7505 Old Spring St Mt Pleasant $205,000.00 5801 Emstan Hills Rd Mt Pleasant $210,000.00 6520 Primrose Way Mt Pleasant $320,000.00 6336 Rosemary Lane Mt Pleasant $320,000.00 4818 Leslie Ann Lane Mt Pleasant $540,000.00 27126 Long Lake Rd Norway $252,000.00 23302 Norwood Dr Norway $260,000.00 5222 Woodstead Rd Norway $349,000.00 8851 Oriole Lane Norway $369,000.00 927 Superior St Racine $14,917.00 1305 Bluff Ave Racine $25,000.00 1126 Blake Ave Racine $31,500.00 612 17th St Racine $36,239.00 1665 Cleveland Ave Racine $55,000.00 1227 Erie St Racine $68,500.00 1347 Illinois St Racine $82,000.00 1664 Lathrop Ave Racine $84,500.00 3612 20th St Racine $95,000.00 2024 West Lawn Ave Racine $104,900.00 1910 Jerome Blvd Racine $105,000.00 2415 William St Racine $107,000.00 1933 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $109,000.00 1665 Cleveland Ave Racine $110,000.00 2800 Blaine Ave Racine $110,000.00 2302 Green St Racine $117,000.00 1633 Park Ave Racine $120,000.00 3356 Hamlin St Racine $120,000.00 2316 Maple Grove Racine $132,000.00 1504 Monroe Ave Racine $133,000.00 812 College Ave Racine $136,000.00 3616 Byron Ave Racine $138,500.00 2105 Ashland Ave Racine $140,000.00 2129 Golf Ave Racine $145,000.00 1524 William St Racine $146,000.00 1129 West Lawn Ave Racine $151,000.00 1941 Blaine Ave Racine $151,000.00 1012 Oregon St Racine $154,500.00 3347 Drexel Ave Racine $155,500.00 35 Harborview Dr U113 Racine $159,900.00 1009 Florence Ave Racine $163,000.00 3912 Ruby Ave Racine $165,000.00 3002 Bate St Racine $165,900.00 2601 Hayes Ave Racine $167,000.00 1650 Perry Ave Racine $170,000.00 1024 August St Racine $170,000.00 724 Cleveland Ave Racine $170,000.00 800 Ostergaard Ave Racine $175,000.00 825 Willmor St Racine $175,000.00 731 Perry Ave Racine $189,900.00 923 Florence Ave Racine $190,000.00 1400 Kingston Ave Racine $195,000.00 3712 Lindermann Ave Racine $200,000.00 808 Arthur Ave Racine $200,000.00 3781 St Andrews Blvd Racine $205,000.00 2604 Illinois St Racine $213,000.00 1901 Polaris Ave Racine $215,000.00 1401 Wisconsin Ave Racine $215,000.00 1906 Melvin Ave Racine $220,000.00 5526 Marboro Dr Racine $234,000.00 8827 W 7 Mile Rd Raymond $65,000.00 4924 CTH K Raymond $175,000.00 3521 7 Mile Rd Raymond $232,000.00 10608 2 Mile Rd Raymond $303,000.00 2824 91st St Sturtevant $138,000.00 9316 Carol Ann Dr Sturtevant $196,000.00 9324 Hulda Dr Sturtevant $220,000.00 9316 Hulda Dr Sturtevant $223,000.00 7605 Plainview Ave Town of Burlington $63,600.00 3210 Fischer Dr Town of Burlington $200,000.00 8260 McHenry St Town of Burlington $310,000.00 28825 Briarwood Circle Town of Waterford $130,000.00 31517 Bridge Dr Town of Waterford $248,700.00 7831 North Tichigan Rd Town of Waterford $305,000.00 8000 Wildrose Ct Town of Waterford $309,900.00 28604 Wildflower Dr Town of Waterford $315,000.00 28644 North Lake Dr Town of Waterford $320,000.00 5315 Buena Park Rd Town of Waterford $360,000.00 1041 Bluebird Lane Union Grove $270,000.00 350 Maurice Dr Union Grove $405,000.00 420 Racine St Village of Waterford $114,900.00 606 Rivermoor Pkwy Village of Waterford $285,000.00 415 Trailview Xing Village of Waterford $324,900.00 100 S Jefferson St Village of Waterford $400,000.00 41 Parkwood Ct Wind Point $285,000.00 4219 Lake Meadow Dr Wind Point $360,000.00 16122 Durand Ave Yorkville $160,000.00 15624 50th Rd Yorkville $164,000.00 16143 58th Rd Yorkville $530,000.00