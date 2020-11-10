Racine County had 124 property sales between October 26 and 30, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of almost $29 million. The transfers included Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard and an industrial building.  

  • Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard, 100 S Jefferson St, Waterford sold for $400,000.00 to Waterford Hill Properties.
  • The industrial building at 701 Black Hawk Dr., Burlington, sold to Burlington-based TS Black Hawk, LLC for $2,925,000.00. Further, it was previously owned by Milwaukee-based Zilber Family Partnership, LLP.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
6315 Blue River WayCaledonia$39,000.00
6763 Elderberry RdCaledonia$65,000.00
3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit GCaledonia$78,000.00
5902 Indigo DrCaledonia$104,445.00
1547 Wedgewood DrCaledonia$170,000.00
7452 Pheasant TrailCaledonia$182,000.00
2930 Crestview Park DrCaledonia$205,000.00
540 Pointmere LaneCaledonia$205,000.00
3625 Kingsberry StCaledonia$220,500.00
3124 Stephan RdCaledonia$254,500.00
2483 5 Mile RdCaledonia$270,000.00
6406 Ambassador LaneCaledonia$280,000.00
5701 Eagle Point DrCaledonia$300,000.00
2635 St Ritas RdCaledonia$305,000.00
4851 Nicholson RdCaledonia$345,000.00
1122 Dundee DrCaledonia$350,000.00
4509 Tennessee RdCaledonia$375,000.00
3506 Emmertsen RdCaledonia$415,000.00
3900 North LaneCaledonia$445,000.00
308 Hillside DrCity of Burlington$208,000.00
324 Smith StCity of Burlington$227,324.00
132 W State StCity of Burlington$234,900.00
117 North Oakland AveCity of Burlington$244,000.00
457 Orchard StCity of Burlington$253,000.00
585 Oak StCity of Burlington$259,500.00
2680 TimberlaneCity of Burlington$350,000.00
701 Blackhawk DrCity of Burlington$2,925,000.00
27336 Dover View LnDover$90,000.00
23409 North Shore DrDover$870,000.00
1809 North Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$130,000.00
7122 Fieldview Dr #1Mt Pleasant$162,000.00
2000 N Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$169,350.00
6507 Spring St #204Mt Pleasant$178,000.00
4208 Taylor Harbor WestMt Pleasant$179,900.00
1459 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 22Mt Pleasant$192,500.00
5012 Spring StMt Pleasant$200,000.00
7505 Old Spring StMt Pleasant$205,000.00
5801 Emstan Hills RdMt Pleasant$210,000.00
6520 Primrose WayMt Pleasant$320,000.00
6336 Rosemary LaneMt Pleasant$320,000.00
4818 Leslie Ann LaneMt Pleasant$540,000.00
27126 Long Lake RdNorway$252,000.00
23302 Norwood DrNorway$260,000.00
5222 Woodstead RdNorway$349,000.00
8851 Oriole LaneNorway$369,000.00
927 Superior StRacine$14,917.00
1305 Bluff AveRacine$25,000.00
1126 Blake AveRacine$31,500.00
612 17th StRacine$36,239.00
1665 Cleveland AveRacine$55,000.00
1227 Erie StRacine$68,500.00
1347 Illinois StRacine$82,000.00
1664 Lathrop AveRacine$84,500.00
3612 20th StRacine$95,000.00
2024 West Lawn AveRacine$104,900.00
1910 Jerome BlvdRacine$105,000.00
2415 William StRacine$107,000.00
1933 Hickory Grove AveRacine$109,000.00
1665 Cleveland AveRacine$110,000.00
2800 Blaine AveRacine$110,000.00
2302 Green StRacine$117,000.00
1633 Park AveRacine$120,000.00
3356 Hamlin StRacine$120,000.00
2316 Maple GroveRacine$132,000.00
1504 Monroe AveRacine$133,000.00
812 College AveRacine$136,000.00
3616 Byron AveRacine$138,500.00
2105 Ashland AveRacine$140,000.00
2129 Golf AveRacine$145,000.00
1524 William StRacine$146,000.00
1129 West Lawn AveRacine$151,000.00
1941 Blaine AveRacine$151,000.00
1012 Oregon StRacine$154,500.00
3347 Drexel AveRacine$155,500.00
35 Harborview Dr U113Racine$159,900.00
1009 Florence AveRacine$163,000.00
3912 Ruby AveRacine$165,000.00
3002 Bate StRacine$165,900.00
2601 Hayes AveRacine$167,000.00
1650 Perry AveRacine$170,000.00
1024 August StRacine$170,000.00
724 Cleveland AveRacine$170,000.00
800 Ostergaard AveRacine$175,000.00
825 Willmor StRacine$175,000.00
731 Perry AveRacine$189,900.00
923 Florence AveRacine$190,000.00
1400 Kingston AveRacine$195,000.00
3712 Lindermann AveRacine$200,000.00
808 Arthur AveRacine$200,000.00
3781 St Andrews BlvdRacine$205,000.00
2604 Illinois StRacine$213,000.00
1901 Polaris AveRacine$215,000.00
1401 Wisconsin AveRacine$215,000.00
1906 Melvin AveRacine$220,000.00
5526 Marboro DrRacine$234,000.00
8827 W 7 Mile RdRaymond$65,000.00
4924 CTH KRaymond$175,000.00
3521 7 Mile RdRaymond$232,000.00
10608 2 Mile RdRaymond$303,000.00
2824 91st StSturtevant$138,000.00
9316 Carol Ann DrSturtevant$196,000.00
9324 Hulda DrSturtevant$220,000.00
9316 Hulda DrSturtevant$223,000.00
7605 Plainview AveTown of Burlington$63,600.00
3210 Fischer DrTown of Burlington$200,000.00
8260 McHenry StTown of Burlington$310,000.00
28825 Briarwood CircleTown of Waterford$130,000.00
31517 Bridge DrTown of Waterford$248,700.00
7831 North Tichigan RdTown of Waterford$305,000.00
8000 Wildrose CtTown of Waterford$309,900.00
28604 Wildflower DrTown of Waterford$315,000.00
28644 North Lake DrTown of Waterford$320,000.00
5315 Buena Park RdTown of Waterford$360,000.00
1041 Bluebird LaneUnion Grove$270,000.00
350 Maurice DrUnion Grove$405,000.00
420 Racine StVillage of Waterford$114,900.00
606 Rivermoor PkwyVillage of Waterford$285,000.00
415 Trailview XingVillage of Waterford$324,900.00
100 S Jefferson StVillage of Waterford$400,000.00
41 Parkwood CtWind Point$285,000.00
4219 Lake Meadow DrWind Point$360,000.00
16122 Durand AveYorkville$160,000.00
15624 50th RdYorkville$164,000.00
16143 58th RdYorkville$530,000.00

