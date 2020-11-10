Racine County had 124 property sales between October 26 and 30, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of almost $29 million. The transfers included Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard and an industrial building.
- Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard, 100 S Jefferson St, Waterford sold for $400,000.00 to Waterford Hill Properties.
- The industrial building at 701 Black Hawk Dr., Burlington, sold to Burlington-based TS Black Hawk, LLC for $2,925,000.00. Further, it was previously owned by Milwaukee-based Zilber Family Partnership, LLP.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6315 Blue River Way
|Caledonia
|$39,000.00
|6763 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$65,000.00
|3800 Cheyenne Ct Unit G
|Caledonia
|$78,000.00
|5902 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$104,445.00
|1547 Wedgewood Dr
|Caledonia
|$170,000.00
|7452 Pheasant Trail
|Caledonia
|$182,000.00
|2930 Crestview Park Dr
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|540 Pointmere Lane
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|3625 Kingsberry St
|Caledonia
|$220,500.00
|3124 Stephan Rd
|Caledonia
|$254,500.00
|2483 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$270,000.00
|6406 Ambassador Lane
|Caledonia
|$280,000.00
|5701 Eagle Point Dr
|Caledonia
|$300,000.00
|2635 St Ritas Rd
|Caledonia
|$305,000.00
|4851 Nicholson Rd
|Caledonia
|$345,000.00
|1122 Dundee Dr
|Caledonia
|$350,000.00
|4509 Tennessee Rd
|Caledonia
|$375,000.00
|3506 Emmertsen Rd
|Caledonia
|$415,000.00
|3900 North Lane
|Caledonia
|$445,000.00
|308 Hillside Dr
|City of Burlington
|$208,000.00
|324 Smith St
|City of Burlington
|$227,324.00
|132 W State St
|City of Burlington
|$234,900.00
|117 North Oakland Ave
|City of Burlington
|$244,000.00
|457 Orchard St
|City of Burlington
|$253,000.00
|585 Oak St
|City of Burlington
|$259,500.00
|2680 Timberlane
|City of Burlington
|$350,000.00
|701 Blackhawk Dr
|City of Burlington
|$2,925,000.00
|27336 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$90,000.00
|23409 North Shore Dr
|Dover
|$870,000.00
|1809 North Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|7122 Fieldview Dr #1
|Mt Pleasant
|$162,000.00
|2000 N Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$169,350.00
|6507 Spring St #204
|Mt Pleasant
|$178,000.00
|4208 Taylor Harbor West
|Mt Pleasant
|$179,900.00
|1459 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 22
|Mt Pleasant
|$192,500.00
|5012 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,000.00
|7505 Old Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$205,000.00
|5801 Emstan Hills Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$210,000.00
|6520 Primrose Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|6336 Rosemary Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|4818 Leslie Ann Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$540,000.00
|27126 Long Lake Rd
|Norway
|$252,000.00
|23302 Norwood Dr
|Norway
|$260,000.00
|5222 Woodstead Rd
|Norway
|$349,000.00
|8851 Oriole Lane
|Norway
|$369,000.00
|927 Superior St
|Racine
|$14,917.00
|1305 Bluff Ave
|Racine
|$25,000.00
|1126 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$31,500.00
|612 17th St
|Racine
|$36,239.00
|1665 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$55,000.00
|1227 Erie St
|Racine
|$68,500.00
|1347 Illinois St
|Racine
|$82,000.00
|1664 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$84,500.00
|3612 20th St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|2024 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$104,900.00
|1910 Jerome Blvd
|Racine
|$105,000.00
|2415 William St
|Racine
|$107,000.00
|1933 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$109,000.00
|1665 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2800 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2302 Green St
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|1633 Park Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|3356 Hamlin St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|2316 Maple Grove
|Racine
|$132,000.00
|1504 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$133,000.00
|812 College Ave
|Racine
|$136,000.00
|3616 Byron Ave
|Racine
|$138,500.00
|2105 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2129 Golf Ave
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1524 William St
|Racine
|$146,000.00
|1129 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$151,000.00
|1941 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$151,000.00
|1012 Oregon St
|Racine
|$154,500.00
|3347 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$155,500.00
|35 Harborview Dr U113
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|1009 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$163,000.00
|3912 Ruby Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|3002 Bate St
|Racine
|$165,900.00
|2601 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$167,000.00
|1650 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1024 August St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|724 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|800 Ostergaard Ave
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|825 Willmor St
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|731 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$189,900.00
|923 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|1400 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$195,000.00
|3712 Lindermann Ave
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|808 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|3781 St Andrews Blvd
|Racine
|$205,000.00
|2604 Illinois St
|Racine
|$213,000.00
|1901 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|1401 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|1906 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$220,000.00
|5526 Marboro Dr
|Racine
|$234,000.00
|8827 W 7 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$65,000.00
|4924 CTH K
|Raymond
|$175,000.00
|3521 7 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$232,000.00
|10608 2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$303,000.00
|2824 91st St
|Sturtevant
|$138,000.00
|9316 Carol Ann Dr
|Sturtevant
|$196,000.00
|9324 Hulda Dr
|Sturtevant
|$220,000.00
|9316 Hulda Dr
|Sturtevant
|$223,000.00
|7605 Plainview Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$63,600.00
|3210 Fischer Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$200,000.00
|8260 McHenry St
|Town of Burlington
|$310,000.00
|28825 Briarwood Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$130,000.00
|31517 Bridge Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$248,700.00
|7831 North Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$305,000.00
|8000 Wildrose Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$309,900.00
|28604 Wildflower Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$315,000.00
|28644 North Lake Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$320,000.00
|5315 Buena Park Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$360,000.00
|1041 Bluebird Lane
|Union Grove
|$270,000.00
|350 Maurice Dr
|Union Grove
|$405,000.00
|420 Racine St
|Village of Waterford
|$114,900.00
|606 Rivermoor Pkwy
|Village of Waterford
|$285,000.00
|415 Trailview Xing
|Village of Waterford
|$324,900.00
|100 S Jefferson St
|Village of Waterford
|$400,000.00
|41 Parkwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$285,000.00
|4219 Lake Meadow Dr
|Wind Point
|$360,000.00
|16122 Durand Ave
|Yorkville
|$160,000.00
|15624 50th Rd
|Yorkville
|$164,000.00
|16143 58th Rd
|Yorkville
|$530,000.00
