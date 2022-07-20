A 20-year-old Twin Lakes man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the underage drunk driver caused a three-car accident at Durand Avenue and Kentucky Street.

Underage drunk driver, passenger seriously injured

The man was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with a host of injuries where his condition is unknown. His passenger was admitted to Ascension All Saints, and he still may need more intense medical attention, Racine police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said, and require Flight for Life as well.

Another driver also injured

Wilcox confirmed that around 9:30 p.m. the 20-year-old man hit a car head-on, and the driver of that car suffered a fracture to his lower back and received stitches for contusions on his knees. Family of the man told Racine County Eye he was admitted for the night but was expected home Wednesday.

Three cars were involved; the driver of the third car was uninjured. – Credit: Michelle Schimian

A third car rear-ended the car hit head-on, but that driver was not injured.

The suspect driver was reportedly drinking at Doobie’s, 3701 Durand Ave., and Wilcox said police want to know why the underage man was served and who his companions were.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

