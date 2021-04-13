SOMERS, Wis. – Beginning April 26, 2021, the UW-Parkside campus will begin a construction project to make repairs to the underground utility piping and tunnel on campus. The work will be divided into two phases and will last until approximately August 11, 2021. This work will affect traffic patterns on campus. There will be construction signs indicating road closures and detours during the project.

Phase I

Phase I work will begin April 26 for the area in blue on the Tunnel Phase I map (below). The red area indicates the campus road closure. All traffic into and out of the Tallent Hall parking lot during this phase should follow the green line. Phase I is anticipated to conclude May 25, 2021.

Phase II

Phase II work will begin May 26, 2021, for the area in blue on the Tunnel Phase II map (below). The red areas indicate road closures on campus. Construction around Tallent Hall is expected to conclude June 25, 2021.

Access to the Tallent Hall parking lot will be via the north entry road (indicated in orange on the attached map). Access to the Tallent Hall west (main) entrance will be restricted from the Tallent Hall parking lot.

Employees working or students taking classes in Tallent Hall will need to enter through the east entrance noted by a green circle on the map.

Visitors to Tallent Hall and those coming to the community COVID-19 testing site should park in the parking lot outlined in yellow and follow the sidewalk (indicated in green) to the west entrance of Tallent Hall.

Parkside Boulevard Closure

Parkside Boulevard will be closed for the duration of Phase II. Traffic coming into and exiting campus will follow the route indicated in light blue. Incoming traffic will enter off of County HWY JR and follow University Drive around to the north to access the housing and Student Center parking lots. Traffic exiting campus will follow University Drive to the west and exit onto County HWY JR.

Construction around Parkside Boulevard is expected to conclude August 11, 2021.