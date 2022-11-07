UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorating Contest for 2022 wants to see your best holiday decorations. Residents in the Union Grove area are welcome to register to partake in the contest.

If you want to take your shot at winning the title of the best-decorated house in the area, then now is your chance to get involved. The Christmas Decorating Contest is limited to 25 participants. Registration forms must be completed and turned in by Dec. 15.

It’s a true battle of the bulbs and judges will be out visiting participating houses to determine who will claim victory. Judging will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Christmas Decorating Contest Awards

Along with bragging rights, participants have a shot at winning the following:

1st — $100

2nd — $50

3rd — $25

Contact the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce by emailing info@uniongrovechamber.org or by calling 262-878-4606 to register.

