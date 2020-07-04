Not even COVID19 could keep the Union Grove community from celebrating the 4th of July. Community members, local businesses, and townspeople gather to celebrate one of the most patriotic holidays in America. The Greater Union Grove Area of Chamber Commerce hosted the celebration.

The theme of this years parade was “American Heroes” and the event highlighted the 100 year anniversary of the American Legion Bixby-Hansen 171.

If you attended the parade, view the photos below to see if you are featured. Maybe you decided to stay home from the event this year, view the parade virtually by taking a look at the gallery below.

