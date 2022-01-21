Union Grove boy’s basketball coach Dave Pettit credits athleticism and more weapons offensively as the things that have created the turnaround after last year’s 7-17 season. The Broncos currently sit at 11-4 heading into their big matchup with conference leader Westosha Central this week.

“We play a little bit of a different style, and we have more weapons,” Pettit said of his team. “These guys are really buying into defense.”

Senior Tyson Skalecki currently leads the Broncos as he has averaged around 20 points per game this season. This year, the senior has already set new career game-highs as he had two games in a row of 30 points against Greenfield and Whitewater earlier this season.

Junior Owen Nowak is another potent scorer for Union Grove, as he averages nine points per game, while fellow junior Zac Montgomery averages eight per game for the Broncos. All three players also average around five rebounds per game for Union Grove.

“We have several different guys that can score, but we are looking for consistency,” Pettit said. “Owen (Nowak) is a kid that is physical and can get to the hoop, and Tyson (Skalecki) is a great shooter, who when he’s open, you feel pretty confident that it is going in.”

Currently, Union Grove is tied for third with Elkhorn in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 4-2 record. Westosha Central sits at the top of the conference with an undefeated conference record, while Burlington is second with a 5-1 record in the conference.

“There is a lot of parity in the conference,” Pettit said. “It is a fun conference and if someone can knock off Westosha Central once or twice, that would make it more fun.”

