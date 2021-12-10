Union Grove girl’s basketball looks to build off of the momentum of a 20 win year a season ago. Currently, the Broncos sit at 7-1 after a 65-22 win over Southern Lakes Conference foe Waterford on Thursday night at home.

“It is another year of us gelling,” Union Grove head coach Rob Domagalski said. “We have a group of girls that play all the time, and it is really cool.”

The 2021-22 squad at Union Grove so far has also had conference wins against Elkhorn and Westosha Central as well as wins against Southeast Conference schools such as Franklin and Racine Horlick. The Broncos also had non-conference games against New Berlin Eisenhower, Waukesha West, and Martin Luther to start the season as well as facing state-ranked New Berlin West on Saturday.

“That just got us so prepared for our first conference game against Westosha Central,” Domagalski said of the early non-conference games. “We have to keep our focus and continue to get better. If we stay the same, they’ll get better and catch up.”

This season, Union Grove brings back two of their top three starters as they lost conference player of the year, Angela Slattery, who averaged around 16 points per game to graduation. Junior and UW-Milwaukee recruit Sophia Rampulla averaged 10.3 points per game and averaged eight rebounds per game, while Sydney Ludvigsen averaged 9.2 points per game a season ago.

Rampulla currently leads the team in every major statistical category as she has averaged 13 points per game and seven rebounds per game. Rampulla posted a career high for points in a game with 25 against Westosha Central, while also posting her career high in rebounds with 14 against Franklin.

“She (Rampulla) is such a special player,” Romagalski said. “Sophia is a special player for us not just offensively, but defensively as well.”

This year’s Union Grove squad is led by four seniors in Paige Cotton, Emmy Pettit, Ali Torhorst, and Payton Calouette. Pettit, Cotton and Calouette all averaged around five points per game last season.

“Pettit has done leaps and bounds, and is such a leader,” Domagalski said of some of his senior class. “She has gotten better, and that is what you want from your seniors.”

Union Grove’s seven player junior class dominates the roster with scorers such as Ludvigsen and Rampulla as well as Elizabeth Sprang. Sprang was the fourth leading scorer on the team with 141 points scored last season.

Last season, Union Grove went 20-4 and shared the conference title with Lake Geneva Badger with a 13-1 record. Domagalski is hoping that this year’s team can win their 10th conference championship in 14 years.

“I’m lucky to be at a school like this,” Domagalski said. “In 22 years, we have never had a losing season in conference. I’ve been blessed with a lot of good people and good players.”