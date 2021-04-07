TOWN OF BURLINGTON – A 26-year-old Union Grove man is out of custody following a high-speed chase involving Racine County Sheriff deputies here last Friday, according to online court documents.

Saxon A. Schattner faces one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, following a police chase that reached into triple digits before ending in the Town of Dover.

Schattner was identified as the driver of a silver sedan traveling westbound on Highway A in the Town of Burlington when a deputy spotted him going 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour speed zone. When a sheriff’s deputy turned on his lights and sirens to catch up with the sedan, the car sped up to more than 100 miles per hour and passed another driver.

The car wove around another driver and cut across the center line until it came to a sharp turn, where it violently braked and Schattner lost control, according to the complaint. In all, the chase lasted about 3.3 miles and reached a top speed of 112 miles per hour.

Schattner said he did not see the deputy behind him, and was just “feeling his music,” according to the complaint.

Officers found marijuana shake – the pieces of cannabis flower that fall off during handling or jostling while in a package – and a type of scouring pad known to be used as a screen for smoking crack cocaine while searching the car.

Schattner consented to a blood draw, and results are pending.

Schattner made an initial court appearance Monday where a cash bond was set at $500 and a signature bond was set at $2,500. He was no longer in the Racine County Jail as of early Wednesday morning.

Schattner faces a maximum sentence of three years, six months in prison and fines of up to $10,000 if convicted of the eluding charge.

On March 22, Schattner was charged with a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and faced a forfeiture, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for 9:30 a.m. on April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.