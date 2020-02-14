CALEDONIA, WI – A Union Grove man is being held in the Racine County Jail after being charged with several offenses related to narcotics.

Matthew Meredith, 36, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office Thursday with one count of possession of narcotic drugs, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department pulled Meredith over on Feb. 12 in the area of 7 ½ Mile Road and East Frontage Road in Caledonia. The plates on Meredith’s vehicle did not match the plates on record.

Meredith was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The arresting deputy observed Meredith shaking, nervous, and avoiding eye contact. He also had a clear plastic bag in plain view.

Meredith handed over the bag when asked to do so, but not before ripping off a corner of the bag. During the stop, the arresting deputy noticed another set of license plates in the vehicle.

A K9 unit arrived and started to search the vehicle. At that point, Meredith admitted to using methadone.

Meredith also possessed Naloxone, a drug used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

Deputies took Meredith into custody after reading him Miranda Rights. He waived his rights and answered questions, and informed the deputies he also smoked crack cocaine.

Meredith has two prior convictions on his record for Operating While Intoxicated.

If convicted of the current charges he faces a total of up to eight years in prison, more than $11,000 in fines and a suspension of his driving privileges for up to five years.

Racine County Court Commissioner John Bjelajac set a cash bond of $1,000. A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.