A Union Grove man was arrested over the Labor Day weekend after the man had an altercation with deputies when they responded to a 911 hang-up.

Colton Fink, 22, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of threatening law enforcement and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or $26,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who was speaking so softly they couldn’t hear her. The woman hung up after a few seconds, and deputies were sent to the address. When they arrived, Fink answered the door only about a foot and refused to answer questions. Instead, he told deputies he has a vicious dog and asked if they were going to shoot his dog or if they would shoot him if he walked outside with a gun.

Fink slammed the door and yelled for deputies to get a warrant and to get away from his door. After deputies rang the doorbell again, Fink opened the door and told deputies he would have his dog bite them. He also walked across the threshold and got in a deputy’s face, the complaint continues. When deputies attempted to place him under arrest, Fink resisted and kept calling his dog to bite them. He had to be medically cleared before Racine County Jail would accept him.

911 caller identified

According to the criminal complaint, after Fink was removed from the home, deputies went inside and located the dog who was barking aggressively but didn’t attack them. They also found the woman who said she called 911 but that she was having a bipolar episode and didn’t really need anything. She confirmed the marijuana and bong on the table were hers and that Fink was drunk but not high at the time of the incident.

Fink was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered to not possess or control any weapons or to possess or consume any controlled substances, including alcohol. He will next be in court on Sept. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

The woman, Briana Scaletta, 24, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to nine months in jail or $1,500 in fines.

Scaletta was assigned a $200 signature bond and ordered to not possess or consume any controlled substances. She will next be in court on Oct. 17 for a status conference.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.