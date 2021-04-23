YORKVILLE – Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a Union Grove man who had attempted to run his wife’s vehicle off the road here Thursday.

Mark L. Naeve, 53, of Union Grove was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct-use of a weapon. One of the endangering safety counts and the disorderly conduct charge carry domestic abuse assessment penalties.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to the area of Plank Road (County Hwy. A) and Highway 75 on reports that a blue car was attempting to run a Jeep off the road. Deputies stopped both vehicles.

The driver of the Jeep, identified in the complaint as DN, told deputies that her husband, Naeve, was chasing her with his car because she had recently filed for divorce. She said that as she attempted to flee from him, Naeve sped at approximately 90 miles per hour, maneuvered his car in front of her to try to get her to stop. She told deputies she “feared for her life” because Naeve’s driving and was afraid for the couple’s 10-year-old son who was riding with him.

When deputies spoke with Naeve, he stated that he was “attempting to save his marriage” and admitted to speeding. He told deputies that he had a firearm located in the center of the front seat. Deputies located and secured a loaded .357 magnum revolver. Naeve was taken into custody.

Naeve made a preliminary court appearance on Friday where a signature bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.