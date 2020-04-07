Union Grove man charged with attempted homicide

UNION GROVE, WI – A man is being held in the Racine County Jail on several charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, following an assault in a home here Monday afternoon.

Robert Moorehead, 63, of Union Grove, was arrested by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department for:

attempted first-degree intentional homicide

disorderly conduct

criminal damage to property

resisting an officer

The charges include enhanced penalties for domestic violence, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were called to a home in the 400 Block of Mill Avenue in Union Grove at 2:54 p.m. Monday. A female caller told emergency dispatchers that her uncle had cut her father with a butcher knife causing a head wound.

Deputies were able to direct the male victim and the female to safety.

The victim was taken to Ascension All Saints Health Care in Racine for treatment of a non-life threatening laceration to the forehead.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any additional information at this time.