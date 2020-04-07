As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.
Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information.
If you are able, Racine County Eye needs your financial support today to keep us focused on the things that matter. Click here to support our coverage. We appreciate every one of our readers and we’re grateful to earn your trust every day.
Denise Lockwood
Owner of the Racine County Eye
UNION GROVE, WI – A man is being held in the Racine County Jail on several charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, following an assault in a home here Monday afternoon.
Robert Moorehead, 63, of Union Grove, was arrested by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department for:
- attempted first-degree intentional homicide
- disorderly conduct
- criminal damage to property
- resisting an officer
The charges include enhanced penalties for domestic violence, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were called to a home in the 400 Block of Mill Avenue in Union Grove at 2:54 p.m. Monday. A female caller told emergency dispatchers that her uncle had cut her father with a butcher knife causing a head wound.
Deputies were able to direct the male victim and the female to safety.
The victim was taken to Ascension All Saints Health Care in Racine for treatment of a non-life threatening laceration to the forehead.
The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any additional information at this time.
Union Grove man charged with attempted homicide
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]
Carthage College Student Awarded Prestigious Goldwater Scholarship
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]
UW Parkside Professors’ Projects Approved for Funding
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]
Flashin’ First Fridays Celebrates Healthcare Workers
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]
UPDATE: Wisconsin spring election back on
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]
Fire causes damage to Racine home
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]
BASD Announces Meal Assistance Distribution Improvements
As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important. Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information. […]