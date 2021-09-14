… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
UNION GROVE-A Union Grove man is dead after taking his own life Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 15900 block of Durand Avenue.
The man shot himself, according to a press release officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.
His name has not been released by officials.
His girlfriend called the Racine County Communications Center at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that her boyfriend wanted to harm himself. He had a gun and had just gone into a shed.
When they arrived at the house, the deputies heard a loud bang. Thinking the man in the shed shot off the gun, deputies established a perimeter and evacuated the immediate neighbors. They also told other bystanders to shelter in place.
“Because of the proximity of the shed to the residence, Deputies utilized ballistic shields to rescue the female and her two young children,” the press release read.
The Racine County SWAT Team responded to the scene with armored rescue vehicles to approach the shed. Once inside, a tactical emergency medic rendered aid to the man.
“Unfortunately, the male was deceased,” the press release reads.
As of 5:47 p.m., detectives with the Racine County Criminal Investigations Burea remain at the scene to conduct their investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office extends our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this tragic event,” according to the report.
If you are currently experiencing a life-threatening emergency, please call 911. If you would like to talk with someone, contact the 24-hour Crisis Line at (262) 638-6741.