A Union Grove man faces a drunken driving charge after allegedly rolling his vehicle in a crash on Vine Street in the village Monday.

Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1300 block of Vine shortly after midnight Monday.

There, they found Anthony G. Skokut, 28, speaking to residents. Skokut’s blue 2010 Honda CR-V was laying on its driver’s side with severe damage close by.

Skokut exited the car through the passenger’s side door, a press release stated.

While speaking with him, deputies observed obvious signs of intoxication, according to the release. Skokut failed standardized field sobriety tests, deputies arrested him for operating while intoxicated (1st offense).

The investigation confirmed that Skokut was northbound on Vine St. when he struck a legally parked pick-up truck. Skokut continued another 607 feet north before striking another legally parked vehicle rolling his Honda over.

He reported no injuries in the crash.

Deputies issued Skokut multiple traffic citations and took him to the Racine County Jail following the crash.

