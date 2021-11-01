UNION GROVE – A 38-year-old Union Grove man is in custody after he struck a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, according to reports.

Steven E. Woolf Jr. was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with battery to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted of both charges, Woolf faces up to six years, nine months in prison and fines up to $11,000.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that Woolf was off his medication at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue. The department had a high call volume at the time and deputies were not able to respond immediately. Dispatchers told deputies that the mobile home was on fire.

After arriving on the scene, deputies saw flames coming out of the rear half of the mobile home as Woolf sat in the front of the trailer. Law enforcement officials notified the neighbors and told Woolf to get out of the residence, but he refused. Woolf admitted to drinking 12 beers and needed help walking to the squad car.

Woolf’s mother told the deputies that her son has mental health issues. He started drinking earlier in the day and became “aggressive and confrontational.” Woolf told his mother that she “didn’t deserve to be comfortable” and grabbed a blanket away from her. He then called her derogatory names and said he was “going to kill a lot of people.” Smashing a glass candle holder, he then cut his hand and flipped over a coffee table.

She then left the mobile home, went to a neighbor’s house and called the police. About 10 to 15 minutes later, the woman returned, heard a smoke alarm going off inside her mobile home and saw that the kitchen towels near the stove were on fire. The woman told deputies that she couldn’t put the fire out.

She tried to wake up Woolf but he didn’t comprehend what she was saying. A neighbor came over to help get him out of the residence.

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department fire and rescue personnel took Woolf to Ascension-All Saints Hospital for medical clearance. There, he became agitated because his handcuffs were too tight. He stood up and kicked the deputy in the torso.

After being medically cleared, the deputies took him to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on a $500 bond. A competency hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30.

Woolf may face more charges as the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department brought in the Racine County Arson Task Force to investigate the fire.