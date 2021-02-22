The following is the agenda for the Union Grove Water, Wastewater, Storm Water, and Streets Committee meeting on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Agenda

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER ROLL CALL

If a quorum is not present, the meeting will automatically adjourn to the next regular meeting. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF PRECEDING MEETINGS

a. Approval of minutes from the special Water, Wastewater, Storm Water and Streets

Committee meeting on February 8, 2021.

Special WWSS Committee Draft Minutes 2021.02.08

PRESENTATION OF INCOME AND OPERATING STATEMENTS

a. Income and Operating Reports – January 2021

Utilities YTD Budget Reports – Jan. 2021

PRESENTATION OF VILLAGE ENGINEER’S REPORT

Review and Possible Action re: Village Engineer’s Report.

a. Village Engineer Report – Feb. 2021

Feb 2021 Engineer Status Report UNFINISHED BUSINESS FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS

a. Discussion and possible action on DPW vehicles and equipment inventory.

DPW Vehicles & Equipment Inventory

NEW BUSINESS

a. Discussion and possible action on sinkhole repairs at 15th Ave. and New St.

b. Discussion and possible recommendation on replacement of two mixers in sludge storage at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

c. Discussion and possible recommendation on rebuild of three RAS pumps at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

REPORT FROM DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS

a. DPW Director Project Priority List – Feb. 2021

DPW Projects 021821 ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING

Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Avenue

Call-in Option: (414) 323-1463 Conference ID: 745 925 061#