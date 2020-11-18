RACINE – A Union Grove woman remained in custody Tuesday following a Sunday afternoon chase involving police from Mount Pleasant and Racine.

Alicia A. Rushing, 30, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s office with second degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, two counts of obstructing an officer, and two counts of disorderly conduct. All of the charges include repeat offender penalty enhancers.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 4:22 p.m. Sunday, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer received a dispatch notification of “a dark blue or purple” vehicle” in the northbound right lane of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). The officer then observed the vehicle being followed by a vehicle that had made a complaint about it. The officer made a U-turn near Regency Mall and began following.

The officer saw the dark blue Pontiac Bonneville veer to the left and then jerked to the right when it appeared it might strike a utility pole at Green Bay and 21st Street. The vehicle continued northbound and made unsafe lane changes before turning east on 16th Street. The officer “reported traveling over 50 mph and gaining speed” as the vehicle continued to pull away. The officer then terminated the pursuit.

A Racine Police Department officer located the Pontiac at Lake Avenue on State Street. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop as the vehicle drove into the rear parking lot at 141 Main St. and drove into the underground parking garage. The driver, later identified as Rushing, got out of the car, put her hands up, and attempted to run. She was stopped “in a corner trying to open a door to get away,” the complaint stated.

The Racine officer reported that Rushing “appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants” while she was being placed under arrest. She was transported to the Racine County Jail where she failed a standard field sobriety test.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant Police spoke with two drivers who had contacted authorities after having seen Rushing driving northbound on Green Bay Road that afternoon. Both drivers continuing following the vehicle after contacting police. One driver reported that “the Pontiac was swerving from the right lane and then into the left lane and almost hit oncoming traffic on numerous occasions.” The other driver started following the Pontiac on Green Bay Road just south of Highway KR and saw it “strike a cement barricade that was on the side of the road, and then, the vehicle continued northbound switching between the right, left and center lanes.”

According to online court records, Rushing made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon where cash bond was set at $2,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

