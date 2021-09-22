Nathan Koch continues to keep his goals on the fairway as he added another accomplishment to his career. The Union Grove High School graduate and current Coastal Carolina University golfer was named as one of ten recipients of an $8,000 scholarship through the PGA Works Golf Management University Scholarship Program for the 2021-22 school year.

“It means a lot to me because it shows how much hard work I have put in here with my GPA and doing stuff outside the classroom that was recognized with the PGA Works scholarship,” Koch said of the honor. “It was really nice to see that they care and that they’ll help you here and there.”

Current Union Grove golf head coach Eric Swanson is proud that Koch received the honor. He says that during Koch’s time at Union Grove that he was liked by not only his teammates but his opponents as well.

“You aren’t going to find a harder worker than Nathan,” Swanson said. “He has set a fantastic example for everyone in our program.”

Swanson says that Koch is a great person to get the scholarship because he has worked so hard on his game.

“He worked really hard on his game when he was in high school, but he has continued to work on his game,” He said. “He is going into golf as a profession, which he will be outstanding at, and I can’t think of anyone that will work harder.”

The PGA WORKS initiative is designed to evolve the demographic composition of the golf industry’s workforce and the PGA of America’s Membership. Scholarship recipients will pursue full-time undergraduate studies at one of the 18 accredited PGA Golf Management Universities during the 2021-2022 academic year, with an ultimate goal of obtaining PGA Membership.

Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of: Academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unique personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, demonstrated active participation in the game of golf and playing ability.

“The PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship enables these highly talented students to earn their college degree, as they follow their dream of becoming a PGA Member,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “The golf industry is experiencing historic growth, which provides a valuable opportunity for these students to pursue a career in the game and business of golf.”