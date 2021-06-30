From July 7 to Aug. 31, United Way of Racine County’s Women United Brighter Future Fund will accept grant applications. The Brighter Future Fund provides funding opportunities to programs aiding in the development of the workforce of today and tomorrow, with an emphasis on women and children.

Eligible programs relate to the focus areas of school readiness (early childhood literacy), family financial literacy (budgeting, planning and financial coaching) and on-time graduation (mentoring and tutoring students). Programs must be held in Racine County by 501(c)(3) organizations. Grants of up to $2,000 are available. Approved grants will be available October 15, 2021, and funds must be expended by May 30, 2022.

Past grant recipients include programs like the YWCA’s Racine Personal Financial Management program, Higher Expectations’ Bright by Text and Bethany Apartments’ SCHOOL STARS program.

“The women who participate in Bethany programming come to us with few, if any, resources and are in dire financial need,” says Pam Handrow, executive director of Bethany Apartments. “It is our hope to stabilize the educational process for women and their children. It is also the purpose of Bethany programming to break the cycles of violence and poverty. Obtaining an education is an important positive step in making that happen.”

To learn more about the Brighter Future Fund or apply, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/women-united.

About United Way of Racine County

United Way of Racine County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community by partnering with individuals and organizations to create long-lasting, positive change. United Way of Racine County funds local programs, special projects, and its own initiatives, to build an educated workforce in Racine County. To learn how you can join us, visit UnitedWayRacine.org or call (262) 898-2240.