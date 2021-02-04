This year, for the first time, United Way of Racine County celebrated its incredible donors for an entire week instead of one night. In lieu of its typical in-person Victory celebration, United Way opted to thank donors virtually from Jan. 25 through Jan. 29.

The virtual festivities included a social media campaign to recognize current and previous Victory award winners and a Victory webpage that hosted award recipients and a thank-you video for donors. United Way Board members, impact partners and supporters all expressed their gratitude in the video.

This year, United Way honored five recipients with awards. Liz Gengozian from E.C. Styberg Engineering won the Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year Award. She thanked the Styberg family, crediting their continued support with her success as an Employee Campaign Coordinator. The Live United Award, which celebrates a company that exemplifies the values of giving, advocating and volunteering, was awarded to InSinkErator. In 2020, InSinkErator grew its partnership with United Way by donating funds and school supplies to support community school families and school staff through the pandemic. Dave Durment won the Michael Batten Advancing the Common Good Award for his decade-long volunteerism and commitment to the Racine County community. He volunteers for VITA, Schools of Hope and United Way investment committees. SC Johnson won this year’s Chairman’s Award. In 2020, SC Johnson launched its “20 Days of Giving” campaign, donating a total of $400,000 over 20 days across 20 organizations. Thanks to a company-wide dollar-for-dollar match promise, this year’s total amounted to more than $1.5 million in contributions. The Campaign Chair Award went to United Way’s 2020 Campaign Chair Lisa Just of Advocate Aurora Health. Just thanked the Racine County community members and organizations for coming together to help the Racine County community during a difficult year.

“Your commitment to this incredible organization and the Racine community over the last year has been overwhelming,” Just said. “And I sincerely thank you.”

Ali Haigh, President and CEO of United Way of Racine County, also expressed her gratitude to the community.

“2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for everyone,” she said. “The fact that so many community members and organizations invested their valued time and resources to support the 2020 campaign meant the world to us, and we wanted them to know that with this virtual celebration.”

United Way of Racine County focuses on creating lasting change for Racine County. To date, its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has returned over $3.6 million in tax returns to Racine County taxpayers, while its FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card has saved Racine County residents over $3.5 million. United Way of Racine County’s first community school, Knapp Community School, reported a 16 percent growth in its state report card score since Knapp became a community school in 2016.

Now, thanks to an incredibly generous community supporting another successful campaign, United Way of Racine County can continue to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Racine County community to create a better and brighter 2021.

To view the Victory video, please visit: https://unitedtoact.org/racinecounty/victory-celebration-1