RACINE – The United Way of Racine County (UWRC) has awarded $62,466 in pandemic relief grants to nine local nonprofits. The grants, announced Monday, were the first to be awarded through the UWRC COVID Relief Fund.



The grant recipients are:

The funds will assist these organizations’ abilities to provide emergency services, access the technology needed to run socially distanced programming and address inequities in health services for the underserved. The UWRC COVID Relief Fund was launched in November to address the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs, with a focus on correcting inequities

“United Way of Racine County partners with many local organizations that make Racine County a better place for everyone,” Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County said in a news release. “We are so thankful to be able to provide funds to help these organizations continue their work amidst the challenges of a pandemic. Our community needs this support now more than ever.”

County Nonprofits Invited to Apply

Nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to apply for grants of $2,500 to $12,000 from the fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief. Requests are reviewed on a monthly basis.

To be eligible, applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits serving Racine County. Organizations do not need to be current funded partners of United Way. Incomplete or improperly submitted applications will not be considered for funding. This is a competitive fund, so application does not guarantee approval.

Nonprofits may also submit lists of supplies needed to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on their work to Community Investment Director MaryBeth Kallio at MKallio@UnitedWayRacine.org. Community members can visit here to browse the requests and donate supplies. The page will be updated with new supply needs every month.

