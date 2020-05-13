Racine, Wisconsin—As COVID-19 moves through Wisconsin, United Way of Racine County has responded quickly to meet the needs of its community. It launched the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund in partnership with the Racine Community Foundation to offer crisis grants to partnered nonprofits; it works with RCF to meet partners’ material needs through the Community Cares Supply Drive; and on May 14-15, noon to noon, it is hosting Do More 24 Racine to connect Racine County nonprofits with donors throughout the community.

This Thursday and Friday, more than 30 nonprofits serving Racine County will engage supporters, approach new audiences and raise critical funds. Participating organizations include Hospitality Center, HOPES, and HALO (a joint effort); FOCUS, Health Care Network, and Racine Friendship Clubhouse (a joint effort); Racine County Food Bank; and the Racine Zoological Society.

“Do More 24 is an opportunity for our community to discover new partnerships and support unrecognized needs,” shared Ali Haigh, president, and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “This is a time of urgent need, and we as a county need to support all corners of our community. Those who live and work here have always displayed an impressive drive to serve one another, and this event will tap into that spirit to amplify our generosity across the whole community.”

Do More 24 raises nearly $40,000 annually for nonprofits supporting Racine County. Although each nonprofit participates via its own unique campaign, United Way connects participants’ efforts into a unified movement. United Way sponsors the platform that collects the nonprofits into a digital hub at DoMore24Racine.org. It also uses its wide base of supporters to promote participating nonprofits to a broader audience, and it provides resources and guidance to increase fundraisers’ impact.

Although Do More 24 officially kicks off at noon on May 14, it is currently open to early donations. The site will remain open for fundraising until May 29 to allow organizations needing extra support or running extended fundraisers an easy way to continue their campaigns. To donate to the nonprofits and causes of your choice, visit DoMore24Racine.org.