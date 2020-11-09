In response to the ongoing needs created by the pandemic, United Way of Racine County (UWRC) has launched new opportunities for local nonprofits to request support and for community members to get involved. Through its UWRC COVID Relief project, local nonprofits can apply for funds, request single-use face masks, and request supplies. Community members are invited to donate to the COVID Relief Fund, donate to the supply drive and volunteer to construct masks. Information about all of these opportunities is available at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief.

The UWRC COVID Relief Fund focuses on addressing the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs and inequities, such as in marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, in regions lacking adequate healthcare resources, and through programs effectively addressing immediate community needs. The fund will not accommodate for funding shortfalls or cover existing operating costs unrelated to COVID-19. Community members can support this fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/Give by selecting “Give Via Credit Card” and checking the box that says “COVID-19 Fund.”

Nonprofits affected by COVID-19 are invited to apply for grants of $2,500 to $12,000 from the fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief. To be eligible, applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits serving Racine County. Organizations do not need to be current funded partners of United Way. Incomplete or improperly submitted applications will not be considered for funding. This is a competitive fund, so application does not guarantee approval.

Monetary support is not the only type of assistance nonprofits need to continue serving the community throughout the pandemic. Nonprofits may submit lists of supplies needed to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on their work to Community Investment Director MaryBeth Kallio at MKallio@UnitedWayRacine.org. Community members can visit UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief to browse the requests and donate supplies. The page will be updated with new supply needs every month.

Last but not least, United Way of Racine County is mobilizing volunteers to create 28,000 hospital-grade, single-use, disposable face masks under its Season of Caring volunteer project. The masks will be distributed to local nonprofits for staff and client use. Volunteers and volunteer teams must commit to assembling masks in bundles of 700, a commitment of around 20-25 hours per bundle. To volunteer or request completed masks, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/Masks.

