Since the beginning of the year, four local nonprofits have been awarded pandemic relief grants through United Way of Racine County’s (UWRC) COVID Relief Fund. This is in addition to the nine nonprofits that were awarded funding in 2020. Combined, United Way of Racine County has awarded over $80,000 in COVID relief through the UWRC COVID Relief Fund.

The most recent recipients of this fund are SAFE Haven, Catholic Charities, Finao Inc., and Fight to End Exploitation, Inc. The funds will assist these organizations’ abilities to provide emergency services, address food insecurities and assist in social-emotional learning for children affected by the pandemic.

“We know that the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are not going away anytime soon,” said United Way of Racine County President and CEO Ali Haigh. “That’s why we are continuing to offer pandemic relief to help our community emerge from this stronger than ever.”

United Way launched the UWRC COVID Relief Fund in November to address the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs, with a focus on correcting inequities. Funding is still available, and nonprofits affected by COVID-19 are invited to apply for grants of $2,500 to $12,000 from the fund at UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief. Funding is reviewed on a monthly basis. To be eligible, applicants must be 501(C)(3) nonprofits serving Racine County. Organizations do not need to be current funded partners of United Way. Incomplete or improperly submitted applications will not be considered for funding. This is a competitive fund, so application does not guarantee approval.

In addition to the UWRC COVID Relief Fund grants, United Way of Racine County supported local nonprofits through a generous contribution from the Morgridge Family Foundation. A total of just under $70,000 was distributed across five organizations through this contribution.

To learn more about all the funding opportunities for pandemic relief, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/COVID-Relief.