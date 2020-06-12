We can all do our part to make our community the best it can be.

That’s why United Way of Racine County is devoting the entire week leading up to Day of Action to sharing acts of kindness and love!

Starting on June 15, join in the daily themes we share on Facebook by posting your own pictures of your acts of community. Make sure to use the hashtag #DayofActionRacineCounty so we can show off your contribution in a post at the end of each day.

The week will end on Sunday, June 21 with a call for donations in honor of Day of Action, a day when hundreds of communities across the world engage with United Way to make their communities a better place through service, collaboration, and impact.

The themes for each day will be:

Monday, June 15 – Donate supplies

Tuesday, June 16 – Thank a local hero

Wednesday, June 17 – Say “hi” to a friend

Thursday, June 18 – Do some self-care

Friday, June 19 – Help someone out

Saturday, June 20 – Speak out for your values

Sunday, June 21 – Donate to United Way

We look forward to seeing your contributions!