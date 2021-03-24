RACINE – United Way of Racine County this week received another grant, in the amount of $57,500, from the Morgridge Family Foundation of Denver, CO.

The funds are part of the foundation’s $1 million COVID-19 emergency relief fund. Morgridge provided grants to 11 community foundations in Wisconsin and five other states. United Way of Dane County was the only other Wisconsin agency to receive a recent contribution from Morgridge. They received $110,000.

“We are honored and thankful to partner with them,” said Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president/CEO. “They are truly generous and work daily to improve lives and create change across the nation”. Morgridge donated $64,700 to the Racine organization last May.

Haigh said the grant will support the local nonprofits that work to address food insecurities, mental health services, and shelter. Nonprofits serving those areas have seen an increase in clients during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, the Morgridge Family Foundation invests in “organizations that reimagine solutions to some of today’s most significant challenges”. The foundation has donated more than $126.2 million since its founding in 2008.