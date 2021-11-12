Volunteers are needed at United Way of Racine County. Currently, they are looking for people to serve on Volunteer Advisory Teams as well as with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Applications are available until January 3, 2022.

United Way of Racine County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community by partnering with individuals and organizations to create long-lasting, positive change. United Way of Racine County funds local programs, special projects, and its own initiatives, to build an educated workforce in Racine County.

“Our volunteers are a big part of why our work is so successful,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “Their hard work and dedication to our community ensure that everything from our shared programming to our community investment process run smoothly year after year.”

VAT Volunteers

When joining the Volunteer Advisory Team (VAT), volunteers will support United Way of Racine County’s community investment process by evaluating program proposals, making funding recommendations and reviewing data to monitor program outcomes. These volunteers are vital to the grant process that funds proposals for programs. VAT volunteers must live or work in Racine County and be available to attend virtual meetings during the January through May funding cycle. Meetings usually start at 4 p.m. and the commitment for each year is approximately 20 hours. VAT volunteers are asked to make a commitment as a volunteer for two years.

CIFT Volunteers

Volunteers are also needed for the Community Investment Financial Team (CIFT). This team oversees the fiscal accountability of funded impact partners who are awarded program funding. Individuals volunteering for CIFT must have an understanding of how to review financial documentation.

VITA Volunteers

VITA volunteers are also needed at United Way of Racine County. These volunteers will assist by preparing and filing tax returns for low-to-moderate income and limited English-speaking Racine County residents. VITA volunteers ensure that everyone in Racine County has access to their tax refunds.

Available volunteer positions:

Intake Specialists: Ensure clients have all the correct documentation needed to begin the tax preparation process

Tax Preparers: Prepare state and federal tax returns; bilingual preparers are especially needed

Quality Reviewers: Review the finished return to ensure accuracy and completeness

Site Coordinators/Assistant Coordinators: Ensure each VITA site is functioning as it should

2022 Volunteer Information

During the 2022 tax season, volunteers can volunteer virtually or in person at select VITA sites. Virtual volunteers must have secure internet access. In-person volunteers must wear a mask at all times while at a VITA site.

Tax season runs from January 24 until April 15. Volunteers must commit to at least one shift per week during tax season. In addition, volunteers must pass an IRS certification exam and a background check.

No experience is necessary to volunteer with VITA. Training will be offered in both self-paced and instructor-taught formats and is designed to ensure volunteers are prepared to obtain certification and successfully complete tax returns.

To volunteer for these opportunities, visit the United Way of Racine’s website.

