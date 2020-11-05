This year, United Way of Racine County is transforming Day of Caring into Season of Caring. This extended volunteer opportunity will run until June 21, 2021, giving everyone the chance to make a difference through volunteerism all year.

The United Way is currently collecting volunteer opportunities, both virtual and in-person, from local nonprofit organizations.

The following projects are available:

Catholic Charities – Collect and drop off toiletries, including size five and six diapers, toothpaste, and Lysol liquid cleaner, for clients.

Collect and drop off toiletries, including size five and six diapers, toothpaste, and Lysol liquid cleaner, for clients. CARBON Group Global – Virtually tutor Racine k-8 students in math.

Virtually tutor Racine k-8 students in math. River Bend Nature Center – Clear out and upgrade elements of the Andis Chickadee Trail on May 8, 2021.

Clear out and upgrade elements of the Andis Chickadee Trail on May 8, 2021. Racine Zoo – Clean the beach with the Party for the Planet Beach Cleanup event on Nov. 5.

Clean the beach with the Party for the Planet Beach Cleanup event on Nov. 5. United Way of Racine County – Help United Way of Racine County make single-use masks with the Be Safe, Wear a Mask! campaign.

For more information on Season of Caring, please visit: UnitedWayRacine.org/SOC

