United Way of Racine County is pleased to introduce Anandhi Krishnan as the new vice president of finance and administration.

Krishnan will succeed Vice President of Finance and Administration Barb Jopke, who will retire from her position at the end of the year. Krishnan has a long history in financial oversight, particularly in the nonprofit sector. She has held positions with Focus on Community, a United Way impact partner, St. Catherine’s High School and, most recently, with the Village of Somers. Krishnan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and has completed course work from the Wisconsin Municipal Treasurers Institute.

“Anandhi’s qualifications and passion for the Racine County community stood out immediately,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “I believe she will be a great fit for our organization.”

Krishnan says she looks forward to settling into her new role and creating an impact in the Racine County community.

“I am honored to join United Way of Racine County as the vice president of finance and administration,” said Krishnan. “I am excited to add value to this great organization that works towards the betterment of our community.”

About United Way of Racine County

United Way of Racine County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community by partnering with individuals and organizations to create long-lasting, positive change. United Way of Racine County funds local programs, special projects, and its own initiatives, to build an educated workforce in Racine County. To learn how you can join us, visit UnitedWayRacine.org or call (262) 898-2240.