RACINE – Unity Pledge March will take place on July 30. Spend your day from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. by taking a stand against the violence that’s occurred in Racine. Attendees are asked to wear yellow to the event.

Numerous acts of violence have occurred in 2022 in the Racine community. The murder of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson happened in March of 2022. In the following month, the attack and murder of Brittany Booker took place, showcasing another horrific act of violence. Another incident involving the death of Terrance Blair occurred as a result of a shooting in early May.

Most recently, the incident involving the Racine Police Department and the killing of Da’Shontay King took place in late May. Following King’s killing was an incident involving a shooting at Graceland Cemetery that happened in June of this year.

On top of the incidents listed, there have been other acts of violence including domestic violence and even child sexual assault convictions. The hate, harm and violence have captured the attention of local officials, our community’s government, community members, friends and family members of victims, and even community organizations.

About the Unity Pledge March

In efforts to end the violence and to take a stand for a better future, a Unity Pledge March will take place. Community groups such as Racine Parent Leaders and Higher Expectations for Racine County have taken the initial steps in organizing the event. Leanna Johnson, Devin Cook, Veronica Avila, Latoshya O’Geeese Manning, Brittany Mckenney and Elaine De La Cruz are taking the first steps to demand peace and end the violence. However, the group organizers are pleading for the support of the community and asking people, businesses, and organizations to attend the Unity Pledge March.

The Unity Pledge March will start on the corner of High Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. From there, the group of attendees will walk down Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza located at 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

At the plaza, there will be a gathering and the chance for everyone to sign a unity and peace pledge. City officials will also be signing.

De La Cruz, an organizer, shares, “we can come together and hold each other accountable for helping bring down any crime rate.”

Find updates about the event or RSVP to the Unity Pledge March on Facebook.

