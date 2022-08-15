IOWA CITY, IA – Allison Zuhlke of Waterford, WI is one of 13 University of Iowa women’s gymnasts recently named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America Award recipients.

University of Iowa’s honorees include Alex Bradford, Alexa Ebeling, Allie Gilchrist, Alex Greenwald, Clair Kaji, Bridget Killian, Caelen Lansing, Kamryn Martinez, Kareena Mcsweeny, Marissa Rojas, Allyson Steffensmeier, Carina Tolan and Allison Zuhlke.

WCGA Scholastic All-Americans have a 3.5 overall grade point average or a 3.5 grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year.

As a team, the Hawkeyes posted a 3.6252 grade point average, which ranked third in the Big Ten and 31st nationally.

