Racine resident Grace Hanel is currently a student at the University of Sioux Falls (USF), majoring in Business Administration. Hanel was named among 550 fellow students that earned a spot on the University of Sioux Falls’ Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Students qualify by earning a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

University of Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls is a transformative Christian liberal arts university serving approximately 1,500 students. The school offers traditional undergraduate programs, as well as graduate, evening and online degree programs including a Doctorate in Leadership.

USF is committed to academic excellence and developing mature Christians. Programs in business, education, nursing and many more are offered, including the Center for Professional Development.

A recent survey showcased that 99% of graduates secured a job in their chosen field or they continued their education by moving onto graduate school within six months. 78% of graduates started their careers in South Dakota, and of those, 90% lived in Sioux Falls or within 30 miles.

To learn more about USF, visit their website.

Like this story? Become a paid subscriber for important local news stories and more on the Racine County Eye.