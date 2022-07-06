TAMPA, FL – Grace Spiegelhoff, of Burlington, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2022 semester.

Spiegelhoff was a Senior majoring in Biology BS.

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

About the University of Tampa

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa.

Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves 10,500 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

