University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been selected to receive funding from the US Department of Education’s Student Support Services TRIO Program. This grant will be in the amount of $346,094.00 for the first budget period, from Sept 2020 through Aug 2021. It is anticipated that the grant will be for a total of five years, amounting to a total of $1,730,465 for the five-year grant cycle.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, “through a grant competition, the funds were awarded to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education.” Eligible student participants are students who are either first-generation, low-income, or have a documented disability with evidence of an academic need for support.

UW-Parkside received the funding through a rigorous grant writing competition. Leading the way for the team at UW-Parkside efforts is Christopher Zanowski, Director of Student Support Services TRIO at the university. “The funding awarded is important, because it will help to further provide access and opportunity for students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education in completion of their undergraduate degree.” said Zanowski.

The SSS TRIO programs provide students with:

Academic and career advising with special attention to student skill development for employment in in-demand industry sectors or occupations.

Help with study skills and in particular foundation skills in Math and English.

Information and assistance with financial aid and scholarship programs including completion of financial aid applications

Services to improve the financial literacy such as help with budgeting, markets and economics, college savings, student loans and repayment, and skills aimed at building personal financial understanding and responsibility.

Exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available such as attendance to leadership conferences and graduate school retreats.

Connections to an upper-class student peer coach and alumni mentor

Assistance in applying for graduate and professional school programs

These services are grounded in “high-impact practices” (HIPS) (Association of American Colleges and Universities, 2008) – practices that have been shown to increase student satisfaction and persistence in college – such as a first-year seminar, collaborative assignments and projects like study groups within a course, campus employment as a HIP, and ePortfolio development.

For more information about Student Support Services at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, visit the website here. Student Support Services (SSS) is a TRIO program funded by the U.S. Department of Education whose mission is to increase retention and graduation of students who are either first-generation, low-income, or have a documented disability. The mission also includes fostering an institutional climate that is supportive of the success of TRIO eligible students.

Read More: https://www.aacu.org/node/4084