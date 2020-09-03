The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved a new Master of Arts program at University of Wisconsin-Parkside: the online M.A. in Professional Communication. This is the first master’s program in the College of Arts and Humanities at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and with the addition of this program, the university now offers master’s programs in each of its four Colleges.

The Communication Department offers dynamic, student-focused and community-engaged programs focused on the development of cultural competencies. The Communication undergraduate major at UW-Parkside is the ninth largest by enrollment. This new program responds to regional market demands for business leaders, and those interested in leadership, to acquire advanced-level professional communication knowledge and skills. Students will study organizational and community leadership, community relations, and applied social media. Graduates of both the undergraduate and new graduate program will be better equipped to communicate strategically and ethically to diverse audiences.

This program responds to UW-Parkside’s bold goal in its 2025 Strategic Framework to “increase annual graduates by 50 percent” and “expand its program array for adult learners.” In the 2019-2020 academic year, UW-Parkside graduated the largest number of students in its history and a 13 percent gain on the previous year’s total graduates.

Currently, UW-Parkside partners with UW Extended Campus in 13 online, collaborative programs, the largest number of any UW institution. Enrollments in these programs have grown 55 percent in the last five years with significant additional enrollment growth expected from the Flex B.S. in Business Administration. In Fall 2018, the Online MBA program was launched and this program has grown rapidly with more than 375 students expected to enroll in Fall 2020. For more information about the new Master’s program and the Communication Department at UW-Parkside, visit the UW-Parkside website at www.uwp.edu or contact Dr. Theresa Castor at castor@uwp.edu.