SOMERS – Citing the community-wide spread of the COVID-19 virus, officials at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced Friday that the school would move to all virtual classes starting after Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and running through the Winterim session (ending Jan. 29, 2021).
“This decision comes after consultation with the University Committee, Chancellor Ford and her cabinet, local public health officials and with UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson,” Provost and Vice-Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Rob Ducoffe said in a news release. “We are also complying with two of our key goals from the outset of this pandemic – preserve the health and safety of our campus community and help slow the spread of the virus.”
Instructors will teach remotely, but the campus will not be closed. Campus housing, dining services, library, Health, and Counseling Center, and the Sports and Activity Center will remain open for those students, faculty, and staff who wish to stay on campus.
Ducoffe added that the decision to move to virtual classes, for the time being, does not impact the spring semester, which begins in February 2021, and that university administration will continue to communicate with local health officials and monitor health conditions on campus and in the region.
