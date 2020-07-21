Additional community COVID-19 drive-thru clinics conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard are coming to Racine in August.

The testing will be held at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St, on August 4-6 and August 18-20. The site will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The testing is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin.

No appointment is necessary. Any individual aged 5 years old and older are welcome to get tested and minors must have a parent or guardian present.

More details about these and additional community clinics will be released as information becomes available.

For more up to date information visit our COVID-19 dashboard: https://racinecountyeye.com/racine-county-covid-19-dashboard/