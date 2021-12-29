The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently operating at full capacity. Masks are required by every patron over the age of two. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Visit the library website’s FAQ page for all of the COVID-19 safety procedures.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

Library News

The Racine Public Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 30 through Saturday, Jan. 1. The library will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.

Bookmobile News

The Bookmobile will be out of service on winter break through Jan. 2. It will return to regular service on Monday, Jan. 3.

Library Services & Event Registration

Register for library programs by one of the following ways:

Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

Looking for a quiet place to study, work or meet with a group? Reserve one of the Racine Public Library’s study rooms. Call the library to reserve a room. Walk-ins are welcome as long as rooms are available; rooms are first come first served and are available for up to two hours.

Need to place a book on hold? Troubles finding certain materials? Have a question about research or anything else? Call the library (press “2” to speak to a staff member). We’re available for phone support Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. We can also chat online on our website. (Chat icon is in the lower right corner of the screen.)

Racine Public Library’s Beyond Books Collection continues to grow. Check out a WiFi hotspot, a laptop, board games, video game consoles, a record player and so much more!

Kids’ Programs

Box Car Drive-in

Saturday, Jan. 8 | 10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Ages 5-10

Transform a cardboard box into your very own car! Then we’re watching the Disney feature film about cars, in our cardboard cars. Popcorn, too! Register with the button above or by phone.

Scratch 101

Saturday, Jan. 8 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 4-8

Coding is easy — we’re here to prove it to you. We’ll introduce you using the coding software Scratch; no materials are required. Register with the button above or by phone.

Tales for Tots

Tuesday, Jan. 11 | 10 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor and Facebook Live | Kids of all ages

Join us as we read our favorite children’s books out loud. Please bring a towel or blanket. No registration is required.

Teen Programs

The Writer’s Guild

Tuesday, Jan. 4 | 4:30 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor | Grades 6-12

Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the line art for your latest graphic novel? This program is for all middle and high school students who want to talk shop, share their works in progress, hone their skills or just commiserate about the pain of writer’s block. Snacks are provided. No registration required.

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons

Thursday, Jan. 6 | 6 p.m. | Zoom | Grades 6-12

Virtual adventuring and dungeon-delving. Register with the button above or by phone.

Anime and Manga Club

Saturday, Jan. 8 | 1 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor | Grades 6-12

What anime have you been dying to show people? At anime and manga club, the remote is yours. Bring a recommendation for what we’ll watch today and tell us about what manga you’ve been reading lately. We’ll have popcorn (among other snacks)! No registration required.

Y.A.L.L: Trivia Night

Monday, Jan. 10 | 4:30 p.m. | Lee Room – 1st Floor | Ages 13-18

Test your knowledge of all things pop culture! Whether your medium is music, television, internet phenomena or something else, we’ll have something for everyone. While you’re here, find out how your ideas can shape future teen programs and events like these! Open to 13 to 18-year-olds. No registration required.

Adult Programs

Internet Safety

Tuesday, Jan. 4 | 5 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Adults

Do you know how to browse the internet safely? We’ll give you our best recommendations for protecting your information when you spend time online. No registration required.

Computer Basics

Wednesday, Jan. 5 | 11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | AdultsLearn how to use the Windows operating system. No materials required — just stop in, and we’ll use the library’s computers to show you the ropes. Register with the button above or by phone.

All-Age Programs

Maker Monday

Monday, Jan. 10 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | All Ages

The Innovation Lab will be open all day for you to stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems. No registration required.

More about the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

