The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

Printing fees resumed July 1st. Color print $.50; B&W print $.10, copy $.10. Scanning and faxing will remain free of charge.

The Bookmobile is open for browsing! One family/party at a time may enter the bookmobile for browsing; please limit your time to 15 minutes. Masks are required. Holds may be requested to be placed on the bookmobile.

Masks are required to be worn in all city buildings by patrons and staff. The Racine Public Library is a city building.

Racine Public Library will be returning to pre-covid hours on September 7.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL for your reference questions. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

The Summer Reading Challenge ends August 31, log your hours for your chance to win raffle prizes!

Upcoming Bookmobile Schedule Changes:

Sunday, August 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Racine Zoo Car Show | Racine Zoo

Thursday, August 19 | 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Back-to-School Back Pack Give Away | Mitchell School

Saturday, August 28 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Urban League of Kenosha & Racine Health Fair | Dr. John Bryant Center

Fall Literacy Festival: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Saturday, September 11 | Patron Parking Lot

Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with Racine Public Library and Racine Unified School District. The Festival will have a live farm provided by 4H, literacy fun, crafts, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, over 30 vendors, live music, and food trucks! Show your library card or sign up for an RPL library card to earn raffle tickets.

Summer Scares

Middle School Book Discussion 1 p.m. | Tuesday, August 24 | Outside on the Hill

Young Adult Book Discussion 1 p.m. | Wednesday, August 25 | Zoom | Register

Adult Book Discussion 6:30 | Thursday, August 26 | Zoom | Register

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1 p.m. | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.