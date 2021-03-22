The following is a list of the upcoming programs and services at the Racine Public Library:

The library is currently closed. The library has limited services. We appreciate your patience as we work to safely provide items for you to pick up at curbside at the library and bookmobile locations. To request items please call 262.636.9217

New hours for Curbside pickup, Internet Services, and the RPL call center begin March 1.

RPL Main is shifting its hours in response to patron usage. Earlier hours on Fridays and Saturdays will replace infrequently used evening hours. This change is temporary. RPL is currently able to offer curbside pickup and Internet access by appointment. Our Call Center is also available.

RPL will continue to adjust as the library gradually adds to the services we are able to offer.

March Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Dr. Place your holds at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.

Parking Lot WiFi: RPL has extended its WIFI Coverage to the patron parking lot. You may use your devices to connect to the library WiFi from the safety of your car. If required the password for use is rpl75lake

Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pickup at curbside. If you need prior years, please call 262.636.9217

United Way Tax Assistance: The United Way is offering tax assistance virtually this year. Visit the website https://www.unitedwayracine.org/vita

Financial Empowerment Center: Racine’s Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) offers one-on-one professional financial counseling as a free public service. Services are available to all residents regardless of income. The Racine FEC helps you take control of your debt, deal with debt collectors, improve your credit, create a budget, save, connect to safe and affordable financial products, and much more.

Kids/Teens Programs:

Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s FB/IG/Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with RPL!

Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s FB/IG. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info

Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. | Tuesdays| Facebook Live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Wednesdays | FB/IG/YouTube. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.

Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. | Thursdays | FB/IG/YouTube Miss Carrie has fun songs and stories to share with you.

First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. | Fridays | FB/IG/YouTube. Let our Youth Services librarians whet your appetites for some amazing books. We’ll share the first chapters of some of our favorites, from early chapter books through Young Adult. Each week will feature a new story, so don’t miss out!

All Ages:

Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. | Thursday, April 15 | Patron Parking Lot. Join us for an outdoor movie at the library. For movie title and registration please visit www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217

Earth Day Reading Challenge: April 1-30 Register through Beanstack on the library website. Celebrate our Earth and our environment by reading 10 hours and completing challenges.

April Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Check one out at curbside pickup.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: 1 p.m. | Mondays | Online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent 6 p.m. | April 14 | Zoom. Identity theft continues to be the fastest-growing crime in the United States. The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. Email jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info to zoom info.

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.